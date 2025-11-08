iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.20 and traded as low as $88.70. iShares Global Materials ETF shares last traded at $89.73, with a volume of 35,730 shares.

iShares Global Materials ETF Trading Up 0.9%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.62. The stock has a market cap of $224.33 million, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Materials ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 40.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viawealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Materials ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

