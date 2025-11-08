Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,796 Shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $11,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEAM. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 20.3% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 5.5% during the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 90.7% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $157.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.66. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 52 week low of $144.32 and a 52 week high of $326.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of -222.29, a P/E/G ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 0.95.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Atlassian has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

TEAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Atlassian from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.44.

In related news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total transaction of $1,246,788.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 283,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,131,189.30. This represents a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total value of $1,246,788.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 283,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,131,189.30. This represents a 2.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,497 shares of company stock valued at $742,375 and sold 551,608 shares valued at $90,643,075. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

