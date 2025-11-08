SouthState Corp Has $214,000 Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 76.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 22.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 73,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,192,000 after buying an additional 13,540 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,812,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 23,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $775,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.19.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $83.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.34. The stock has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $74.67 and a 52-week high of $95.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 17.78%.Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

