Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR) vs. JOYY (NASDAQ:JOYY) Critical Analysis

Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR – Get Free Report) and JOYY (NASDAQ:JOYY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Figure Technology Solutions and JOYY, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Figure Technology Solutions 0 3 6 0 2.67 JOYY 0 2 1 0 2.33

Figure Technology Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $47.44, indicating a potential upside of 29.75%. Given Figure Technology Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Figure Technology Solutions is more favorable than JOYY.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

36.8% of JOYY shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.0% of JOYY shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Figure Technology Solutions and JOYY’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Figure Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A JOYY 82.39% 4.81% 3.65%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Figure Technology Solutions and JOYY”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Figure Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A JOYY $2.11 billion 1.47 -$146.24 million $32.23 1.85

Figure Technology Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than JOYY.

Summary

JOYY beats Figure Technology Solutions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Figure Technology Solutions

Figure is building the future of capital markets using blockchain-based technology. Figure’s proprietary technology powers next-generation lending, trading and investing activities in areas such as consumer credit and digital assets. Our application of the blockchain ledger allows us to better serve our end-customers, improve speed and efficiency, and enhance standardization and liquidity. Using our technology, we continue to develop dynamic, vertically-integrated marketplaces across the approximately $2 trillion consumer credit market and the rapidly growing approximately $4 trillion cryptocurrency and digital asset market. As a result, Figure has grown quickly and profitably, with net income of $29 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $83 million, for the six months ended June 30, 2025, and accumulated deficit of $292 million and total stockholders’ equity of $404 million, as of June 30, 2025, and net income of $20 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $101 million, for the year ended December 31, 2024, and accumulated deficit of $321 million and total stockholders’ equity of $363 million, as of December 31, 2024. The infrastructure supporting capital markets today is fragmented and operates on legacy systems which employ antiquated processes for loan approvals and transaction processing. This creates process and cost inefficiencies in serving consumer credit markets and limits the development of alternative marketplaces. Furthermore, the manual elements underpinning the records of ownership and transfer of financial and real assets constrain liquidity, maintain elevated costs, and are error-prone. Figure aims to address these challenges by using blockchain-based technology to innovate beyond legacy processes. We built a transformative, scaled and fast growing technology platform that displaces trust with truth in the financial ecosystem. Our platform also supports legacy systems, and our goal is to shift customer adoption towards blockchain-based solutions. Furthermore, our technology significantly reduces complexity and increases speed for market participants across the application, underwriting, funding and subsequent capital markets processes. Using our proprietary Loan Origination System (“LOS”), the time it takes to fund a home equity loan from application has been reduced to a median of 10 days from an industry median of approximately 42 days (based on data from industry sources) as of June 30, 2025. In comparison, for asset classes outside of mortgages, such as personal loans, there are many loan originators that utilize digitized, fast and automated processes that can fund as fast as same-day or often in as little as three to five days. Additionally, the average production cost per loan was reduced to approximately $730 for the year ended December 31, 2024 from a mortgage industry average of $11,230 for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association (“MBA”). This is a result of our entirely automated application process that takes as little as five minutes to complete and as few as five days to fund. Our platform automates income verification and offers customers the ability to redraw without incurring closing or out-of-pocket costs. Additionally, our platform employs an automatic valuation model, replacing the traditional, time-consuming appraisal process, and utilizes a digital lien matching process instead of the traditional analog title search. It also facilitates remote closings, including remote notaries, in jurisdictions where permitted by applicable laws. Importantly, we offer a liquid capital market for loans in connection with this low cost, automated and blockchain-based origination engine. Our technology enables the immutable recording of all assets and their key information on Provenance Blockchain. Provenance Blockchain, an independent Layer 1 blockchain, provides the scale, security, speed and cost structure to facilitate activity across the broad financial services landscape as a record of truth for assets. Using loans as an example, this authenticity record provides a validation mechanism to support the traditional, off-chain processes we use for tracking and monitoring loan transactions. This record provides verified information regarding the chain of ownership for all of the loans originated on our platform. Adoption of our technology has scaled significantly with every asset passing through Figure’s system being recorded on Provenance Blockchain and accumulating over $50 billion in both real-world and digital asset transactions from our launch in late 2018 to June 30, 2025. According to data from RWA.xyz, our real-world assets total value locked is approximately $11 billion as of August 1, 2025 and our share of tokenized private credit is approximately 75% based on the value of outstanding loans originated as of August 1, 2025. Further, 80% of loans originated through our LOS, which include loans originated by Figure as well as by our partners, for the six months ended June 30, 2025 utilized our DART platform, our lien and eNote registry that is built on Provenance Blockchain, compared to only 2% of loan originations for the year ended December 31, 2024. Loans originated by our partners utilizing DART accounted for 80% of Partner-branded loans and 62% of all loans originated by our LOS (including wholesale (brokered) transactions) for the six months ended June 30, 2025. We pay a minimal amount in the form of HASH for our use of the Provenance Blockchain. HASH is the utility token of the Provenance Blockchain and therefore gas fees (usage fees) are paid in HASH. A small amount of HASH is required to complete each transaction, and we pay these fees on behalf of all participants for any activity they complete with our assets. The average gas fee has been less than one HASH since 2018, which is equivalent to approximately $0.026. We began addressing the consumer credit market in 2018 with our Figure-branded product, which catered to direct-to-consumer home equity loans. We then expanded further through Partner-branded strategies, in which a growing number of partners use our technology to independently originate home equity loans. For the last twelve months ended June 30, 2025, we facilitated approximately $6 billion of home equity lending, representing an increase of 29% compared to the twelve months ended June 30, 2024. For the year ended December 31, 2024, we facilitated approximately $5 billion of home equity lending, representing an increase of 51% compared to the year ended December 31, 2023, and a compound annual growth rate of 70% since June 30, 2021. As of June 30, 2025 we had 168 active partners. Our relationship with our partners is based on our partners’ right to use our solutions. Once a partner is approved and onboarded, the partner enters into a contractual agreement with us for the right to use our LOS and Figure Connect marketplace in exchange for fees. These agreements typically have a fixed term with auto-renewals unless notice is given to terminate, are non-exclusive and do not obligate our partners to use our solutions. In June 2024, we launched Figure Connect, an electronic marketplace that employs blockchain technology, to directly connect sellers and buyers of loans. During the short period of 12 months from launch in June 2024 to June 2025, approximately $1.3 billion in home equity line of credit (“HELOC“) volume was transacted on Figure Connect by third parties and 27 total marketplace participants (across loan originators, buyers and investors) were onboarded as of June 30, 2025. With our technology applicable to the broader capital markets, we are expanding beyond our foundational solutions by developing trading and investing products. One example is Figure Exchange, a digital asset marketplace that provides customers advantages for crypto-trading, such as cross-asset collateralization for margin lending. Another example is YLDS, a groundbreaking interest-bearing peer-to-peer transferable stablecoin that is both native to a public blockchain and a security registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). YLDS has many use cases resulting from its status as a security, including yielding collateral for institutions, cross-border payments and serving as the de-facto currency of Figure Exchange. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, we did not generate revenue from Figure Exchange and revenue generated from YLDS was less than $1 thousand. We believe that we have established a regulatory and licensing apparatus which sets us apart from our competitors and enables us to continue expanding our diverse product offering. We currently have more than 180 lending and servicing licenses, 48 money transmitter licenses, and are an SEC-registered broker-dealer with authority to operate an alternative trading system (“ATS”), which operations are conducted in accordance with SEC and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (“FINRA”) rules and regulations. We generate revenue from the volume transacted on our marketplaces and through the use of our proprietary technology. We earn volume-based fees from partners and users who utilize our technology solutions to transact in our ecosystem. Within this usage-based model, we target positive unit economics in each of our solutions. In addition to our growing stream of ecosystem and technology fees, we also earn origination, gain on sale, and servicing revenue from assets generated through our LOS. During the six months ended June 30, 2025, HELOCs comprised over 99% of our total loan originations. For the year ended December 31, 2024, approximately 82% of our total net revenue was generated from origination fees, gain on sale of loans, servicing fees and interest income from assets generated through our LOS from both Figure and our network of partners. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, this represented approximately 76% of total net revenue, as revenue from Figure Connect and other new products grew faster than the solely LOS-driven revenue sources. We have grown quickly in a capital-efficient manner since our founding, and more recently have achieved strong and growing profitability. Our principal executive offices are located in Reno, NV.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as live talk with other users, make video calls, and watch trend videos; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls, text messages, and photo and video sharing. It operates in the People’s Republic of China, the United States, the Great Britain, Japan, South Korea, Australia, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia and others. The company was formerly known as YY Inc. and changed its name to JOYY Inc. in December 2019. JOYY Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.

