Rxo Inc (NYSE:RXO) Receives $17.46 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Rxo Inc (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.8462.

Several analysts have commented on RXO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on RXO from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of RXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of RXO from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of RXO from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

RXO opened at $12.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.99, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.67. RXO has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.32.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). RXO had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. RXO’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that RXO will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its holdings in shares of RXO by 3.8% in the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 31,375,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RXO by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,216,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,793,000 after purchasing an additional 233,434 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in RXO by 374.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,259,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of RXO by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,821,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,509,000 after purchasing an additional 85,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in RXO by 3.4% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,866,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,459,000 after buying an additional 126,227 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

