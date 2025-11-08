IGEN Networks (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.0001. IGEN Networks shares last traded at $0.0001, with a volume of 400,000 shares.
IGEN Networks Trading Up 9,900.0%
About IGEN Networks
IGEN Networks Corp. develops and markets software services for the automotive and fleet management industry in the United States. The company provides vehicle tracking and recovery solutions; and direct and secure access to information on the vehicle assets and the driver's behavior. It offers its software services to automotive dealers, financial institutions, government channels, and direct-to-consumer through various commercial and consumer brands.
