Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and traded as high as $2.2399. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at $2.2299, with a volume of 252,545 shares changing hands.

Amerigo Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $360.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.62.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $52.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.20 million. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 19.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amerigo Resources Cuts Dividend

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st were given a $0.0217 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 569.0%. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.62%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

