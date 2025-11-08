Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF $SVOL

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.07% of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 24,705.0% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the period.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA SVOL opened at $17.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $680.04 million, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.65. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $21.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day moving average of $17.60.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX.

