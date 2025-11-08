JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target to $76.00

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TPG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of TPG from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of TPG in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research downgraded TPG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas Exane raised TPG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of TPG in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TPG has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.79.

Get TPG alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TPG

TPG Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TPG opened at $55.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 612.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.52. TPG has a 12 month low of $37.52 and a 12 month high of $72.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.12 and a 200-day moving average of $55.01.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). TPG had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TPG will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

TPG Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. TPG’s payout ratio is 2,000.00%.

Institutional Trading of TPG

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in TPG by 132.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of TPG in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TPG by 268.7% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TPG by 252.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of TPG by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

About TPG

(Get Free Report)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.