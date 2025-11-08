Bank of America Cuts Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Price Target to $71.00

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $81.00 to $71.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Upstart from $82.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.58.

Upstart stock opened at $38.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.46 and a beta of 2.26. Upstart has a 1-year low of $31.40 and a 1-year high of $96.43.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $277.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.94 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 3.33%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Upstart has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Upstart will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $2,705,438.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 52,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,416,227.02. This trade represents a 44.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Paul Gu sold 5,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,147,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,706,373.16. This trade represents a 0.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,214 shares of company stock valued at $6,803,558. Corporate insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at $332,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Upstart by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Upstart by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Upstart by 9,454.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

