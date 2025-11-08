Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Shopify from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Shopify from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.89.

Shopify Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHOP opened at $152.41 on Wednesday. Shopify has a 52-week low of $69.84 and a 52-week high of $182.19. The company has a market cap of $198.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.97.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 16.65%. Shopify has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shopify will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,926,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,417,517,000 after acquiring an additional 610,129 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Shopify by 64.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,923,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,812,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403,821 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter worth $1,794,952,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Shopify by 1.3% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,622,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,686,738,000 after purchasing an additional 191,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,731,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,247,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,530 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

