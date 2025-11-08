Insider Selling: Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Insider Sells $368,250.00 in Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.65, for a total value of $368,250.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,901.05. This trade represents a 32.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Joseph Douglas Lyon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, October 1st, Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $423,750.00.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $351,250.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

CORT stock opened at $73.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 65.24 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.82 and a 200-day moving average of $73.47. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $117.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $207.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.78 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 18.51%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 18.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 223.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,632,000 after purchasing an additional 587,053 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CORT shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $131.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CORT

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.