Roth Capital Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Upwork

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Upwork in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 5th. Roth Capital analyst R. Kulkarni now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Upwork’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Upwork’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of ($387.62) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.33 million. Upwork had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 41.05%. Upwork’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Upwork has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.350-1.370 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.310-0.330 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UPWK. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Upwork in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Upwork from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Upwork from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Upwork from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Upwork Trading Up 8.0%

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $17.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.57. Upwork has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $20.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average of $15.25.

Upwork declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 3rd that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Upwork news, insider Dave Bottoms sold 10,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $199,879.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,886.20. This trade represents a 96.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erica Gessert sold 8,730 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $167,266.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 218,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,188,471.80. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,576 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,318. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Upwork in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 2,405.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 415.9% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Upwork during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Upwork by 19,361.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

