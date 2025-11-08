Sigma Planning Corp Has $649,000 Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,851 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Groupama Asset Managment raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 100.0% in the first quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 3,000,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $516,690,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Coinbase Global by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,294,456 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,323,084,000 after acquiring an additional 875,359 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter worth about $83,454,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 44.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,574,434 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $268,850,000 after purchasing an additional 481,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 2,647.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 198,526 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $66,572,000 after purchasing an additional 191,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

COIN opened at $309.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $333.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.35. The firm has a market cap of $79.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 3.67. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.58 and a twelve month high of $444.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 41.99% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.47, for a total value of $8,886,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 526 shares in the company, valued at $186,977.22. This represents a 97.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 15,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.80, for a total value of $4,798,441.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 82,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,587,542.40. This represents a 15.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,657 shares of company stock valued at $67,989,576. Company insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

COIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Rothschild Redb raised Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. President Capital boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $401.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $417.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.36.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

