Sigma Planning Corp Has $684,000 Position in Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,724 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Truist Financial by 8.6% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 76.4% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 500,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,591,000 after purchasing an additional 216,672 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 46,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 19,820 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 319.8% in the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 22,201 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 90,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 14,366 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFC opened at $44.71 on Friday. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.56 and a twelve month high of $49.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Truist Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Wall Street Zen cut Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.59.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

