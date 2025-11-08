Spire Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. $GGG

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 66.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Graco were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GGG. Entropy Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Graco by 59.4% during the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 16,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Graco by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,069,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,345,000 after buying an additional 14,903 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Graco by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 9,811 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Graco in the first quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Graco by 30.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 293,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,486,000 after acquiring an additional 68,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GGG. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $89.00 price target on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

NYSE:GGG opened at $81.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.42. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.06 and a 1-year high of $92.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Graco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $543.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. Graco’s payout ratio is 37.54%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

