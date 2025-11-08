State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 1,300 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. $GBCI

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,436 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $733,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 262,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,369,000 after buying an additional 6,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Insider Transactions at Glacier Bancorp

In other Glacier Bancorp news, insider Lee Kenneth Groom acquired 2,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.26 per share, with a total value of $100,055.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 14,343 shares in the company, valued at $591,792.18. This represents a 20.35% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall M. Chesler bought 2,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.91 per share, with a total value of $99,697.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,634.02. This trade represents a 48.89% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $364,484. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $42.58 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.76 and a 12-month high of $60.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.52 and its 200 day moving average is $44.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.83.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 5.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 7th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.71%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.