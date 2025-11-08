Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Shares Acquired by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. boosted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $298,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in Quanta Services by 13.8% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 8.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,303,000 after acquiring an additional 15,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 22.9% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Quanta Services from $305.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho set a $415.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $352.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Daiwa America cut shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $469.00 to $517.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.64.

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.5%

PWR opened at $445.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $414.54 and its 200-day moving average is $380.59. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $227.08 and a one year high of $469.43. The company has a market capitalization of $66.40 billion, a PE ratio of 68.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.330-10.830 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 6,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.45, for a total transaction of $2,859,907.05. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,728.50. The trade was a 69.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.19, for a total value of $1,808,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,649,209.67. This represents a 24.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.