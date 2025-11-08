Duke Energy Corporation $DUK Shares Purchased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,084 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 10.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 329,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,200,000 after purchasing an additional 30,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 21.8% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. BTIG Research raised shares of Duke Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Duke Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total value of $248,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 19,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,843.04. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $832,542.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,768,397.72. The trade was a 12.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $123.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $105.20 and a 1 year high of $130.03.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 15.51%.The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.27%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.