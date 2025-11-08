Modera Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF $ESGV

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 200.0% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000.

BATS:ESGV opened at $118.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.35 and a 200 day moving average of $111.21. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $84.41 and a 52 week high of $112.76.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

