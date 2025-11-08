Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $67.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 42.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.27.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DT

Dynatrace Stock Performance

DT stock opened at $47.18 on Thursday. Dynatrace has a one year low of $39.30 and a one year high of $63.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.99 and its 200 day moving average is $50.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $493.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Dynatrace has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.420 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.640 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 7,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $375,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,000. This represents a 84.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $50,417.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,367.24. This represents a 50.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,602 shares of company stock valued at $529,579. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 561.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth $37,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynatrace

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.