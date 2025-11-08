Lake Street Capital Downgrades Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) to Hold

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Lake Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Honest from $5.50 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Honest from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings downgraded Honest from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Honest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.96.

Shares of HNST opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.98 million, a P/E ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 2.28. Honest has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $8.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.33.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $92.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.43 million. Honest had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 1.85%. Honest has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honest will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Carla Vernon sold 99,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $362,547.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,998,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,946,324.45. This represents a 3.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 12,059 shares of Honest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $44,015.35. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 568,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,346.20. This trade represents a 2.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 131,890 shares of company stock valued at $481,399 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Honest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honest by 18.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Honest by 45.1% in the third quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 17,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Honest by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Honest by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 123,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 46,914 shares during the period. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

