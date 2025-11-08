Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,028 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,685 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 99.0% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 78.3% during the second quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 418.9% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research cut CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Leerink Partners upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $92.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $532,650.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,519.12. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $79.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $100.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.90, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60. CVS Health Corporation has a twelve month low of $43.56 and a twelve month high of $85.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.15 and its 200 day moving average is $69.43.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $102.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.85 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 0.12%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.550-6.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 700.00%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

