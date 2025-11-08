Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,104 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF $VCEB

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,104 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XY Planning Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. BetterWealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 22,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $63.85 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $60.36 and a 52-week high of $65.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.27.

About Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

