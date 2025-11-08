Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Rosenblatt Securities Analyst Says

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $8.70 to $9.50 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.08% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.98.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). Snap had a negative net margin of 8.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Snap has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Snap will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Snap
In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 33,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $256,064.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,109,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,508,432.36. This represents a 1.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 24,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $185,520.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 490,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,791,209.42. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 510,569 shares of company stock worth $3,741,723 over the last ninety days. 22.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Snap
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DMC Group LLC raised its position in Snap by 7.2% during the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 70,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.
About Snap
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
