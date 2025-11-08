Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,996 Shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF $JMSI

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMSI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.20% of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF by 224.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 11,417 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 119,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 61,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $376,000.

JMSI opened at $50.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.55. JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $47.72 and a twelve month high of $51.35.

The JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (JMSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in sustainable municipal bonds exempt from federal income tax. The portfolio has an average weighted maturity of 3 to 15 years.

