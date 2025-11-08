Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,098 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VT. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,769,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,895,000 after acquiring an additional 115,254 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,569,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,876 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,420,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,660,000 after buying an additional 893,371 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,268,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,013,000 after buying an additional 90,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,584.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,193,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,331,000 after buying an additional 2,063,258 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $138.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.93. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $100.89 and a 12 month high of $142.21.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

