SouthState Corp Boosts Holdings in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 260.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 12.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,980,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,277,000 after buying an additional 11,472,071 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 10,480,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,722 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,820,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,300,000 after purchasing an additional 778,744 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4,390.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,444,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 5.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,875,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,201,000 after purchasing an additional 350,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC opened at $24.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.79. Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Kraft Heinz Cuts Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 17.35%.The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -42.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on KHC. HSBC lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $26.58.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

