Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 507 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,461 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $451,908,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,380,866 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,485,402,000 after buying an additional 1,188,552 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $81,752,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 290.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 687,446 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $88,158,000 after acquiring an additional 511,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $52,273,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Melius started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, September 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.76.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $105.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.35 and its 200 day moving average is $115.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $57.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.72. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.52 and a fifty-two week high of $138.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 39.65%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

