Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,709 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,393,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,580 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,783,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,086,000 after purchasing an additional 137,074 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,652,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,642 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,082,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,654,000 after purchasing an additional 652,644 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,781,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,174,000 after purchasing an additional 165,050 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $27.74 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $28.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average of $26.10.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

