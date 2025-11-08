BHK Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,446 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 9.2% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. BHK Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $23,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBK. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jentner Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 102,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $298.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $300.55 and a 200-day moving average of $282.63. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $214.77 and a 1 year high of $310.81.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

