iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF $ESGU Stake Lifted by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $7,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $419,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 70,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,572,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 411.7% during the 1st quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 28,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 23,024 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.1%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $147.06 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $105.18 and a 12 month high of $150.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.09. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.3655 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

