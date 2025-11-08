Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,570 Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,241,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,914,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874,701 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3,615.7% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,555,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,910,000 after purchasing an additional 11,244,182 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $951,479,000. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 286.0% during the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 5,743,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,851,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,913,000 after purchasing an additional 131,620 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.65.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 2.6%

HOOD opened at $130.36 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $153.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.54. The firm has a market cap of $115.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.42.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 52.19%.The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In related news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 60,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total transaction of $6,066,002.83. Following the transaction, the insider owned 94,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,531,353.14. This trade represents a 38.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Meyer Malka sold 1,093,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total value of $113,559,824.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,976,234 shares in the company, valued at $413,011,425.58. This trade represents a 21.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 3,385,742 shares of company stock worth $403,923,453 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

