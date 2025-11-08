PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,185 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 15.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,501,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $224,001,000 after buying an additional 476,763 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,991 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. Allianz SE boosted its position in PayPal by 281.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz SE now owns 30,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 22,392 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $529,264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PYPL. Cowen reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $75.00 target price on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler set a $74.00 price target on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.03.

In related news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $860,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 30,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,799.21. The trade was a 28.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $94,984.62. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,874 shares of company stock worth $1,856,968. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $66.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. PayPal had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

