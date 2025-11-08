HC Wainwright Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for TRX Gold

TRX Gold Co. (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright increased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of TRX Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1.20 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for TRX Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share.
TRX Gold Stock Up 4.5%
Shares of TRX Gold stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $0.43. TRX Gold has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $0.85. The firm has a market cap of $169.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.20 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRX Gold
About TRX Gold
TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TRX Gold
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- OpenAI’s Restructuring Sets up What Could Be the Biggest IPO Ever
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 2 Rare Earth Stocks the U.S. Government Doesn’t Want to Fail
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- CrowdStrike Partners With CoreWeave But Investors Sell the News
Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.