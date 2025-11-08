HC Wainwright Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for TRX Gold

TRX Gold Co. (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright increased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of TRX Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1.20 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for TRX Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share.

TRX Gold Stock Up 4.5%

Shares of TRX Gold stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $0.43. TRX Gold has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $0.85. The firm has a market cap of $169.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.20 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRX Gold

About TRX Gold

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in TRX Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TRX Gold by 157.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 108,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 66,437 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TRX Gold by 41.5% during the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 238,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TRX Gold during the third quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Strategic Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in TRX Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

