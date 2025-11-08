Derek Maetzold Sells 6,695 Shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) insider Derek Maetzold sold 6,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $203,795.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 56,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,558.92. This represents a 10.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Castle Biosciences Trading Down 1.5%
Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $33.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.44. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $34.64. The firm has a market cap of $964.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $83.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.06 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. Castle Biosciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently commented on CSTL. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.43.
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.
