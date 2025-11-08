Derek Maetzold Sells 6,695 Shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) insider Derek Maetzold sold 6,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $203,795.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 56,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,558.92. This represents a 10.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $33.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.44. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $34.64. The firm has a market cap of $964.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $83.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.06 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. Castle Biosciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 237,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 60,161 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $329,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $423,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $11,141,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 11,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSTL. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

