Seaport Res Ptn Lowers Earnings Estimates for Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Regal Rexnord in a report released on Tuesday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.90. The consensus estimate for Regal Rexnord’s current full-year earnings is $9.95 per share.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 4.38%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research lowered Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Regal Rexnord from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $192.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.63.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Shares of RRX opened at $136.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Regal Rexnord has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $182.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the second quarter worth about $256,155,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,889,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,996,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,430,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,231,000 after buying an additional 701,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 76.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 932,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,203,000 after acquiring an additional 403,845 shares during the period. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.18%.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

