Roth Capital Issues Negative Outlook for BBSI Earnings

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Roth Capital analyst J. Martin now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Barrett Business Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Barrett Business Services’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $318.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Barrett Business Services’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BBSI. Wall Street Zen lowered Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Barrington Research set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrett Business Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of BBSI opened at $33.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $855.73 million, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. Barrett Business Services has a 12 month low of $33.01 and a 12 month high of $49.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is 15.76%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 12,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $602,202.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 94,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,509,233.04. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Kramer sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $3,868,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 287,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,878,384. This represents a 21.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 110,438 shares of company stock worth $5,296,983 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 1,388.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

