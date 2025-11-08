DA Davidson Predicts Rapid7’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:RPD)

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their FY2026 EPS estimates for Rapid7 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 5th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.47 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. DA Davidson currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rapid7’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RPD. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.78.

Rapid7 Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $919.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.43. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $13.97 and a 52-week high of $44.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.12. Rapid7 had a return on equity of 149.12% and a net margin of 3.41%.The firm had revenue of $217.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Rapid7 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.090 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.44 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp acquired 358,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.23 per share, with a total value of $6,539,793.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 6,105,148 shares in the company, valued at $111,296,848.04. The trade was a 6.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott M. Murphy sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $27,742.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,738. The trade was a 4.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 772,194 shares of company stock valued at $15,135,356. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Rapid7 by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 54,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 10,487 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the first quarter worth $29,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 112.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,286,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,856 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the second quarter valued at $846,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.