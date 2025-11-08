FY2026 EPS Estimates for Murphy Oil Cut by Roth Capital

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) – Roth Capital dropped their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a report released on Thursday, November 6th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. Roth Capital currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $2.94 per share.
Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $440.08 million during the quarter.
Murphy Oil stock opened at $28.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $18.94 and a 12 month high of $34.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.71 and its 200-day moving average is $24.81.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.36%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 119,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 4.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 94,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 7.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,755 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 0.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 67.3% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.
