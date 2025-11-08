Nicolas Schuck Sells 466 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Stock

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) CAO Nicolas Schuck sold 466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.36, for a total value of $146,491.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,122.48. The trade was a 16.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of HII opened at $310.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.40. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.88 and a 12-month high of $330.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $285.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.78.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Huntington Ingalls Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Huntington Ingalls Industries

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 38.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HII. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 140.0% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 310.0% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 400.0% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HII. Bank of America increased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $287.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $362.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HII

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.