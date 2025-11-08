Insider Selling: Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) CEO Sells $154,795.30 in Stock

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) CEO Ali Kashani sold 13,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $154,795.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,407,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,632,272.06. The trade was a 0.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ali Kashani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 6th, Ali Kashani sold 16,170 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $174,312.60.

On Tuesday, October 7th, Ali Kashani sold 12,930 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $194,984.40.

On Monday, September 8th, Ali Kashani sold 164,735 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $1,701,712.55.

NASDAQ:SERV opened at $10.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.12. Serve Robotics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $24.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.12 million, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of -0.80.

Serve Robotics ( NASDAQ:SERV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. Serve Robotics had a negative return on equity of 36.47% and a negative net margin of 3,726.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that Serve Robotics Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SERV shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Serve Robotics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Northland Securities set a $26.00 target price on Serve Robotics in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Serve Robotics in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,244,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Serve Robotics by 616.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 679,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 584,302 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Serve Robotics by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 878,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after acquiring an additional 560,361 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Serve Robotics by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,594,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,178,000 after purchasing an additional 521,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Serve Robotics in the 1st quarter worth about $2,064,000.

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

