Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF $BUCK

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BUCK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. TME Financial Inc. grew its position in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. TME Financial Inc. now owns 58,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 18,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $671,000.

Get Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF alerts:

Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF stock opened at $23.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.71. Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $24.81.

Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Stable Income ETF (BUCK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. BUCK was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BUCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.