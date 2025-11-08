9,179 Shares in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF $BTC Acquired by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 133.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,794,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,947 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 655,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,321,000 after purchasing an additional 16,798 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,107,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 209,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 167,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 89,029 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA BTC opened at $45.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.77. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $55.96.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

