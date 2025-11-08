Golden State Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF $PXH

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period.

Get Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA PXH opened at $25.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.97. Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.60.

About Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.