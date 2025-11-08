Golden State Wealth Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 282,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,839,000 after buying an additional 7,393 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bosman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,190,000.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.8%

SMH stock opened at $348.12 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $170.11 and a 1-year high of $372.78. The stock has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $329.78 and its 200 day moving average is $287.30.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.