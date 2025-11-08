Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $493,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPMO. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 337.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 16,386 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 63,572.0% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 31,786 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $16,688,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 212.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisory Group lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 40,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after buying an additional 15,303 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.3%

SPMO stock opened at $118.53 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $78.25 and a 12-month high of $124.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.29 and its 200 day moving average is $112.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.98.

About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

