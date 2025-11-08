Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $401,000 Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 67.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Fairway Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Fairway Financial LLC now owns 152,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 95,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 28,601 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 39.4% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 51.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 278,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,803,000 after buying an additional 94,980 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $67.76 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.09 and a 12-month high of $69.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.80 and a 200-day moving average of $64.98. The company has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.