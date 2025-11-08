Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases 519 Shares of 3M Company $MMM

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV lifted its position in 3M by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:MMM opened at $164.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. 3M Company has a 12-month low of $121.98 and a 12-month high of $172.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.06.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter. 3M had a return on equity of 98.47% and a net margin of 13.70%.The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that 3M Company will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP Mark W. Murphy sold 19,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.55, for a total value of $3,174,609.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,230.70. This represents a 74.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on 3M from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on 3M from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.67.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

