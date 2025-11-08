Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,103 Shares of SLB Limited $SLB

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SLB were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SLB by 478.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,719,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,994,674,000 after purchasing an additional 39,474,501 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in SLB by 27.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,829,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $824,160,000 after buying an additional 4,300,222 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SLB by 4.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,422,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $602,860,000 after buying an additional 604,832 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SLB by 22.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,989,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in SLB by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,659,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $320,154,000 after acquiring an additional 281,937 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on SLB from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Melius Research began coverage on SLB in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SLB in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SLB from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of SLB from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.28.

Insider Activity at SLB

In other SLB news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $1,433,350.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 202,201 shares in the company, valued at $7,295,412.08. This trade represents a 16.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

SLB Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $36.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.68. The company has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.97. SLB Limited has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $44.97.

SLB (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. SLB had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 10.34%.The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SLB Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

SLB Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. SLB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.02%.

SLB Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

